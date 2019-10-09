Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.54

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.41. Heat Biologics shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 6,300 shares trading hands.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 386.16% and a negative return on equity of 75.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heat Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.90% of Heat Biologics worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

