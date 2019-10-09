Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ HSII traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $25.66. 6,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,167. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $489.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.33. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $44.66.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $173.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.92 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,019.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,927.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

