HelloGold Market Cap Achieves $176,940.00 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, HelloGold has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. HelloGold has a total market cap of $176,940.00 and $56,407.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HelloGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Gatecoin and COSS.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00196888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.01024348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00091568 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HelloGold’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org.

HelloGold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, HitBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

