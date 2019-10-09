Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $11.09 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,631 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,412 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Exelon by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 33,723 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,106 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price target on Exelon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $48.46. 2,489,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,389,471. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

