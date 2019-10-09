Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $24.43 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of CMS Energy worth $24,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,015. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 12.13%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMS. Argus set a $66.00 price target on CMS Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.46.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $358,624.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,609,204.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 33,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $2,011,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 257,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,948.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,300 shares of company stock worth $5,432,186. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.