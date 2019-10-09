Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 18,100 Shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.52% of Murphy USA worth $14,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1,741.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUSA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

NYSE:MUSA traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.48. Murphy USA Inc has a 1 year low of $69.98 and a 1 year high of $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 1.13%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

