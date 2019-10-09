Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) Shares Down 7.1%

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV)’s stock price traded down 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.04, 546,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,397% from the average session volume of 36,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.71 million during the quarter. Hermitage Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 30.29% and a negative net margin of 658.25%.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile (NYSE:PSV)

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.