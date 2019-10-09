Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) EVP Sells $158,550.00 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $158,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew P. Sharpe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $158,165.00.

HMN stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,857. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 169.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,558 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

