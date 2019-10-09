Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,938 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Houston American Energy were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

HUSA stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Houston American Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

Houston American Energy Company Profile

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

