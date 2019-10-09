HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Nexus Investment Management Inc.

Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,750 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. HP makes up approximately 1.7% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $11,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in HP by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,390,859 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $396,194,000 after acquiring an additional 313,469 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in HP by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $362,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761,703 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in HP by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,469,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $238,454,000 after acquiring an additional 240,758 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HP by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,247,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $213,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HP by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,850,451 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $184,001,000 after acquiring an additional 516,302 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $19.00 price objective on HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

In related news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $7,873,449.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPQ stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. 11,431,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,017,705. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $25.72.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 265.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

