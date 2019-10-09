HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,115 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. HP makes up 2.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 4.4% in the second quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of HP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 166,885 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 7.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 4.7% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $7,873,449.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPQ traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.80. 12,681,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,973,799. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 265.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised HP to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

