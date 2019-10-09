HSBC Holdings plc Declares Dividend of $0.10 (LON:HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 605.50 ($7.91) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 687.70 ($8.99). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 605.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 640.25. The stock has a market cap of $122.80 billion and a PE ratio of 8.76.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 680 ($8.89) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 915 ($11.96) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 647.27 ($8.46).

In related news, insider Marc Moses purchased 21,465 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, for a total transaction of £125,784.90 ($164,360.25).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

