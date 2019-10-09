HT Partners LLC Sells 28,895 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

HT Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,337,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,895 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 40.0% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. HT Partners LLC owned about 0.63% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $94,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 280.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,685. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $56.12 and a 1-year high of $72.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.