Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Upgraded to Neutral by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

HNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of HNP opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $26.76.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

