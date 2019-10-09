Humanscape 1-Day Volume Tops $9,221.00 (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, Bilaxy and CPDAX. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and $9,221.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00203687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.96 or 0.01060940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00032052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00089615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,234,445 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, DigiFinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.