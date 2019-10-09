iExec RLC (RLC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.36 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00003253 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Ethfinex and Gatecoin. iExec RLC has a market cap of $22.36 million and $1.09 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bittrex, Liqui, Ethfinex, Upbit, HitBTC, Binance and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

