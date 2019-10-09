iLOOKABOUT (CVE:ILA) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.25

iLOOKABOUT Corp (CVE:ILA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 135400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.00, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

About iLOOKABOUT (CVE:ILA)

iLOOKABOUT Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software, data analytics, data aggregation, and visual intelligence company in Canada and the United States. It is involved in collecting, processing, and geo-coding street-level image data. The company's solutions include GeoViewPort, a real property focused Web-based application that targets the property assessment and appraisal industry by enabling desktop review of properties, as well as data verification, workflow management, field inspection, and street level photography solutions; and StreetScape, an imagery and real property focused Web-based application.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for iLOOKABOUT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iLOOKABOUT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.