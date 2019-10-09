IMS Capital Management Acquires 6,648 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 40,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 28,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.52.

XOM traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.44. 7,098,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,473,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $86.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

