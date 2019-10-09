IMS Capital Management Buys 766 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 246.0% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 36.7% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 25.4% during the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.92.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,428,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,966,907. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20. The stock has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

