IMS Capital Management Buys New Shares in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Energizer by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Energizer by 2,395.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 598,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,896,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENR. UBS Group raised Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised Energizer from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 676,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,880. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.59. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $61.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.50 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 60.51% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.61%.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 10,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.73 per share, with a total value of $357,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,722.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,246.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 39,153 shares of company stock worth $1,389,776 over the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

