IMS Capital Management Has $1.29 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

IMS Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the second quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.65.

Shares of HD traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $228.94. 2,305,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.14. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $235.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.