IMS Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,108 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,427,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,178,000 after purchasing an additional 630,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,480 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,093,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,084,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,415,000 after purchasing an additional 527,530 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,780,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,497,000 after purchasing an additional 336,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $26.73. 3,632,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,804,439. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $58.08. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 43.40%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.05.

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $7,112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,379.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorge P. Lemann purchased 3,496,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999,985.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,516,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,570,441.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

