IMS Capital Management Takes $590,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,614.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,499,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 11,911.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $183,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,177 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in FedEx by 63.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,548,876 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $280,985,000 after acquiring an additional 601,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $84,956,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,383. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.08 and its 200-day moving average is $167.20. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $137.78 and a 52 week high of $234.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Standpoint Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.44.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

