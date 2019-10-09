Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of Ingredion worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 65.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ingredion from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ingredion from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $181,566.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.11. Ingredion Inc has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $107.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a 0.62500 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

