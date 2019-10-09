Insider Selling: Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CFO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $1,411,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Rubin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.75, for a total value of $1,764,750.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $1,687,010.00.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $109.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,747. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $147.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -545.10, a PEG ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in Alteryx by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AYX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Alteryx from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Alteryx to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $153.00 price target on Alteryx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.10.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

