Insider Selling: FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $220,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kalevi Kurkijarvi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $245,700.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $271,320.00.

FGEN stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.58. 370,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,570. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.87. FibroGen Inc has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 1.84.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $1.75. FibroGen had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 335.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in FibroGen by 1.6% during the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 36,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 9.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 79.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of FibroGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

