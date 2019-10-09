Insider Selling: Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider Sells 69,875 Shares of Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) insider Andrew Reynolds Smith sold 69,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,539 ($20.11), for a total transaction of £1,075,376.25 ($1,405,169.54).

Shares of SMIN stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,531 ($20.01). The stock had a trading volume of 3,000,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,599.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,542.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.38. Smiths Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,257 ($16.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,701 ($22.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 20.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a GBX 31.80 ($0.42) dividend. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $14.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,760 ($23.00) to GBX 1,835 ($23.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Smiths Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,645.83 ($21.51).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

