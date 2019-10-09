Inspro Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITCC) Trading Down 21.1%

Inspro Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:ITCC) was down 21.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 168,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 512% from the average daily volume of 27,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

Inspro Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter. Inspro Technologies had a negative return on equity of 29.41% and a negative net margin of 3.77%.

About Inspro Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITCC)

InsPro Technologies Corporation, a technology company, develops, sells, and supports Web-based insurance administration software application for insurance carriers and third party administrators in the United States. It offers InsPro Enterprise software application, an insurance administration and marketing system that supports group and individual business lines, as well as processes agent, direct market, worksite, and Website generated businesses.

