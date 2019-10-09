Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Down 3.5%

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.43, 947,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 69% from the average session volume of 560,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTLA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Chardan Capital set a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $518.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 242.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,941,000 after purchasing an additional 261,967 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 381.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,161,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,390,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,499,000 after acquiring an additional 208,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after acquiring an additional 371,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,216,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,968 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

