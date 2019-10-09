Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 475 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2,475.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $493,052,000 after buying an additional 2,885,660 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22,776.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 883,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,372,000 after buying an additional 879,856 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,860,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,952,880,000 after buying an additional 858,116 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,690,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,427,168,000 after buying an additional 832,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $101,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $5,613,216.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total value of $2,489,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,286.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,883 shares of company stock valued at $12,042,217 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (down from $192.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.45.

Shares of NVDA traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.71. 4,323,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,365,371. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $268.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.