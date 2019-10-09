Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $923,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.88. 3,372,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071,188. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $304.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.00.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

