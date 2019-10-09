International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5125 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

International Paper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. International Paper has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Paper to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

IP stock opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96. International Paper has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,012,139.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,083.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,195.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

