Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for LATAM Airlines Group (LTM)

10/3/2019 – LATAM Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2019 – LATAM Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

9/27/2019 – LATAM Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/27/2019 – LATAM Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/27/2019 – LATAM Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2019 – LATAM Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of LATAM Airlines have outperformed its industry in the past three months. The company is being aided by strong growth in passenger traffic. As an evidence, the metric increased 6.1% in the first half of the year due to upbeat demand for air travel. We expect the carrier's second-quarter 2019 results, scheduled to be revealed on Aug 13, to be aided by passenger traffic growth. Moreover, the company's initiatives to reward its shareholders are encouraging. The company's efforts to control non-fuel unit costs are impressive as well. However, the devaluation of local currencies is worrisome. Capacity-related woes represent a further challenge. Due to capacity-related issues load factor has remained flatin the first half of 2019. Weakness pertaining to the company's cargo operations are also concerning.”

LTM stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. LATAM Airlines Group SA has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that LATAM Airlines Group SA will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at $19,180,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 970,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 54,410 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at $328,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,443,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the period. 2.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

