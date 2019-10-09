Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.00

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.00 and last traded at $74.89, with a volume of 2419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 78.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 23.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile (NYSE:IRET)

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

