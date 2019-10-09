IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Position Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPGP. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 322.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 60.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in IPG Photonics by 3,284.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $104,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPGP. ValuEngine raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price target on IPG Photonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity set a $150.00 price target on IPG Photonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC set a $148.00 price target on IPG Photonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $124.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.73 and its 200-day moving average is $141.49. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $182.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 8.38.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.07). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

