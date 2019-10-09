Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $650,146.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,401.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $1,912,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,548.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,421 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Longbow Research downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.71. 113,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,113. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.28. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $100.62 and a fifty-two week high of $144.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 113.75% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

