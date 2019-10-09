Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1,944.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $522,904.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,202.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $696,658.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,359 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BAX stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.03. The company had a trading volume of 243,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,615. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.50. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $89.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Baxter International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.