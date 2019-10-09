Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $5.30 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.7% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,098,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,445,005,000 after acquiring an additional 345,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,629,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,681,236,000 after acquiring an additional 81,005 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10,615.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,580,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968,947 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,808,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,537,793,000 after acquiring an additional 94,489 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.40.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,402,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $178.47. The firm has a market cap of $117.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

