Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Makes New $310,000 Investment in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $1,803,496,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $1,728,215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $579,764,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $429,256,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $404,071,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel bought 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $551,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Glenn bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00.

CTVA stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,214,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,718. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

