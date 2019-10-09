Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Sells $65,970.00 in Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $65,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $44,680.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $86,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $21,510.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Brent Johnson sold 2,213 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $48,177.01.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $68,520.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $44,500.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $44,860.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $66,180.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $65,670.00.

IRMD stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.77. 62,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,633. Iradimed Corp has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $250.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Iradimed had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Iradimed Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Iradimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iradimed by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Iradimed during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Iradimed by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Iradimed by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

