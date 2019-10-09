Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Sidoti

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IRDM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BWS Financial set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

IRDM traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $21.71. 7,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 42.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

