iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,317 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 6.3% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $48,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,592,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,610,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,455 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 140.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,785,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,487,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $577,816,000.

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $113.43. 1,447,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,059,234. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.90 and its 200 day moving average is $109.24. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.60 and a 52 week high of $114.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

