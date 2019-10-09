iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,535 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.89% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 109,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter.

CMF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.64. The stock had a trading volume of 52,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,929. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $56.90 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.61.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

