iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Holdings Decreased by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,560. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $79.39 and a one year high of $96.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.77.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.8574 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

