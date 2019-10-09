iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,786,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,246 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 10.0% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $114,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Advisors increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 90,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 260,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9,793.3% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,076 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.61.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2869 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

