iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Advantage Investment Management LLC

Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Advantage Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Advantage Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 380.9% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,954.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLOT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.88. The company had a trading volume of 378,621 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.88.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.1257 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.