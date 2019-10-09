iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,627 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.05. 16 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,779. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.50. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $134.75 and a twelve month high of $188.59.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

