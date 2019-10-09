iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Stake Cut by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,029 shares during the period. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMB. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000.

Shares of EMB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.18. 348,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,627,994. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.15 and a 12-month high of $115.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.96.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

