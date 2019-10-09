iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 646,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,751,000 after buying an additional 49,061 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 311.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 88,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 66,748 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 420,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after purchasing an additional 239,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter.

EEM stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.65. 39,647,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,881,570. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $44.84.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

