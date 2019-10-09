iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,597,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,834,000 after acquiring an additional 113,904 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,679,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,589,000 after acquiring an additional 89,062 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,598,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,962,000 after acquiring an additional 230,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,340,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,231,000 after acquiring an additional 81,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,281,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,092,000 after acquiring an additional 60,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.71. The stock had a trading volume of 31,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,318. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.93. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.07 and a 1-year high of $130.83.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.8235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

